A Western Conference showdown on Tuesday's NBA schedule has the Phoenix Suns hosting the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns (31-22) are seventh in the conference and coming off back-to-back losses, including a 109-103 defeat to Philadelphia on Saturday. The Mavs (19-33) are the No. 11 seed and have lost each of their last seven games, most recently falling, 138-125, to San Antonio on Feb. 7. Klay Thompson (rest) is listed as questionable for Dallas.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. The Suns have won four of the last five matchups, including the lone meeting earlier this season. The latest Mavericks vs. Suns odds list Phoenix as the 8.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 227.5.

Now, the model has simulated Mavericks vs. Suns 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Mavs:

Mavericks vs. Suns spread Suns -8.5 at DraftKings Mavericks vs. Suns over/under: 227.5 points Mavericks vs. Suns money line: Suns -309, Mavericks +246 Mavericks vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine Mavericks vs. Suns streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

These teams have met twice since the start of 2025, with both contests eclipsing the total. Each of the last two Mavs games have also gone over, and the team is coming off allowing 138 points in its last contest, which is the most Dallas has given up in a non-overtime game all season.

With those defensive struggles for Dallas, the Suns are projected to score 7 points more than their season average. Even with that, the Mavericks are forecasted to have more double-digit scorers (six) than Phoenix (five).

It also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time.

