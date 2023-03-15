Suns coach Monty Williams wasn't happy with the officiating during Phoenix's 116-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, and he let his feelings be known after the game.

"It's just not fair," Williams told reporters. "[Devin Booker] has three free throws, and Jrue Holiday is one of the most physical defenders in the game and he has three. Giannis [Antetokounmpo] has 24 free throws. It is ridiculous. There is no other way to put it. ...That's hard to swallow when one guy [has so many free throws]. And this has happened a number of times when we play them. So for me it's hard to tell our guys to keep their level of poise, because that's frustrating. They beat us, make no mistake about it, but that is a hard one to swallow. It's happened too many times."

You can see Williams' full comments on the matter below:

A quick glance at the raw numbers from the game will show you that Williams likely has reason to be annoyed. Over the course of the contest, the Suns were whistled for 26 total fouls, while the Bucks were called for just 15. As a result of those fouls, the Bucks attempted 37 total free throws, while Phoenix attempted just 16. That's a discrepancy of 21 free throws between the two teams -- an unusually wide margin. Antetokounmpo, with 24, individually attempted more free throws than the entire Suns team.

This is the second time recently that Williams has been unhappy with the amount of free throws that Phoenix's opponents have attempted. In their 128-119 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, the Kings shot 37 free throws while the Suns shot just 32.

"I thought we were not as sound as we needed to be to play against a really good offensive team," Williams said after the loss to Sacramento. "We hung in there, but we just didn't have the level of game plan discipline that it takes it takes to win a game like that. And we just kept fouling. They had 37 free throws, I think. That's a lot of free throws. And it was a physical game... It's pretty obvious that there were some calls that didn't go out way, and there were a number of calls that went their way."

Moving forward, Williams might want to spend some extra time preaching foul discipline to his team. He should also be prepared for a potential fine coming from the league for his comments.