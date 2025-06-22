The Phoenix Suns are planning on keeping newly acquired guard Jalen Green and do not plan on rerouting him to a different team, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix. Green, the centerpiece in the deal that saw the Rockets acquire star forward Kevin Durant, will join a crowded backcourt in Phoenix that already includes Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Green was a logical candidate to get dealt to Phoenix in a trade for Durant because of his salary and potential upside. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft signed a unique contract extension with the Rockets last offseason: a three-year, $106 million deal with a player option after the second season.

The structure of Green's deal was unprecedented, as he was the first NBA player to negotiate a 2-plus-1 rookie extension on a nine-figure contract.

Green averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists with Houston during his fourth NBA season. Green started all 82 regular-season games for the second consecutive year and played a role in helping Houston finish with a 50-32 record and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They were eliminated in the first round by the Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series, during which Green scored 38 points in Game 2 and just 48 points in the next five games combined.

If the Suns do, in fact, keep Green, he will be part of a retool around Booker and Beal. Phoenix is now armed with the No. 10 pick in this week's NBA Draft, with a clear need for a starting-caliber center on the roster.

Along with Green, Phoenix also received Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 draft pick and five second-round picks in return for Durant.