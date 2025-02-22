Bradley Beal is back in the Phoenix Suns' starting lineup. The Suns, who had lost seven of eight games entering Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls, started Beal in place of Tyus Jones at the United Center.

This was Beal's first start since Jan. 4. Before this lineup shuffle, Jones had started all 54 games in which he appeared this season.

Beal started next to Devin Booker, Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant and Nick Richards. With no traditional point guard on the court, this is the same sort of lineup construction that the Suns relied on throughout the 2023-24 season under coach Frank Vogel.

Asked pregame about the possibility of starting Beal instead of Jones, coach Mike Budenholzer did not indicate that the move was coming, but said the team was "always looking at different combinations," via the Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

"Brad has kind of been playing that backup point guard role, and Brad and Devin together and even Grayson [Allen], we feel like all those guys can handle it," Budenholzer said. "So we're always looking at it, always trying to figure out how we can be our best, and appreciate what Devin can do handling it, what Brad can do handling it, what Tyus brings to us."

If Beal's stint as a reserve is over, Phoenix's starting lineup will have more firepower from now on. The most interesting aspect of this, though, is that, rather than benching O'Neale, which would have compromised the Suns' defense, they chose to bench Jones. When Jones agreed to a minimum deal last summer, he told ESPN that they had sold him on starting for a team that could compete for a championship. They haven't played like a championship contender, and now Jones is no longer starting.

Phoenix entered Saturday's game in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 26-29 record. Before the season started, the Suns were counting on Jones putting their scorers "in positions to be their best," as Budenholzer put it. This lineup shift doesn't necessarily mean that Jones has failed to organize the team offensively. It signals, though, that Phoenix no longer believes the lack of a true point guard was its most pressing issue.