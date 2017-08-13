Suns rookie Josh Jackson responds to Kyrie Irving-Cavaliers trade rumors

After an explosion of reports and rumors following the initial news that Kyrie Irving had requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, things have finally quieted down on that front.

Only a proposed deal with the Phoenix Suns came even close to happening, but those talks fell apart after the Suns refused to include Josh Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, in the trade.

With two months to go until the season begins, and the relationship between Irving and the Cavs seemingly in disrepair, there is a chance that talks could be revived with Phoenix, but if they are, Jackson does not expect to be involved. During a recent interview with Sirius XM NBA Radio, Jackson said the following:

"I think if that was going to happen, it would have happened by now."

He also explained how he's been dealing with having his name in so many reports, mentioning that he's tried to handle the situation the same way he did the NBA Draft.

"Talking to my agent, not really checking social media, because, you know, people just gonna say whatever. I handled it the same way I tried to handle draft night. You know, coming in, I didn't really know what was going to happen. I still don't know what's going to happen, but I'll make the best of whatever situation I'm presented with. If I'm traded to China, whatever, I'm going to come out and be happy and just try to make the best of it. I was kind of in the dark a little bit, but I got a feeling that the trade really wasn't going to happen."

It would definitely be an awkward time for a recently drafted rookie to be included in so many trade talks. The transition from college to the pros is already overwhelming on its own, never mind the added stress of constant rumors that you might be traded away from the team you were just drafted by.

Jackson, however, seems to be handling everything well.