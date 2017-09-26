Suns, T.J. Warren reportedly agree on four-year, $50 million contract extension
T.J. Warren gets paid big money by the Suns in a four-year deal
The Phoenix Suns and former first-round pick T.J. Warren have agreed to a four-year contract extension that will pay the former NC State standout $50 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. A $50 million extension is a clear sign that the Suns have the 24-year-old in their long-term plans as they rebuild into a team that can compete for the playoffs again.
Warren still has room to improve as a player, but he's shown to be quite skilled already and should be a huge help to the Suns in the future. An argument can be made that this was a bit of an overpay for him, but the Suns are buying in more on his potential than what he's already shown. Sometimes that's necessary for young players, especially for guys like Warren who averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season while shooting 49 percent.
Phoenix really has nothing to lose here by giving Warren big money. The Suns aren't going to be competing for a championship anytime soon, so if they ends up failing then they can go back to the drawing board.
