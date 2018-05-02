Suns to hire Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov as new head coach

The Phoenix Suns have finished their coaching search. Early on Wednesday evening, the team announced that they have hired Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov as the team's 19th head coach. Via NBA.com/Suns:

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to terms with Igor Kokoškov to become the team's new head coach, making him the first head coach born and raised outside North America in NBA history. Kokoškov will begin his duties as Suns head coach following the conclusion of the Utah Jazz season.

Kokoskov, who was born in Serbia, will be the first European born head coach in NBA history. He most recently worked as an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz since 2015, and been in the NBA since 2000, serving as an assistant coach for half a dozen franchises -- including the Suns, working with the team from 2008-13.

In addition, Kokoskov is an accomplished coach in the international game. Most recently, he led Slovenia to the Eurobasket 2017 title. One of the stars on that team? None other than young Luka Doncic, who will be a top pick in this year's NBA Draft.

If all goes well for the Suns at the lottery, they could have the chance to draft the Slovenian teenager. There's obviously plenty of things that have to fall into place for that to happen, but if it does, having Kokoskov as head coach will make the transition much easier for Doncic.

Regardless, Kokoskov will have plenty of young talent to work with, as the Suns have accumulated a number of top picks in recent seasons, including Devin Booker and Josh Jackson.