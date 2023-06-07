The Phoenix Suns are planning to waive veteran point guard Chris Paul this offseason, CBS Sports' Bill Reiter confirmed. That will make the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer an unrestricted free agent this summer and he'll instantly become one of the most intriguing names on the market.

Paul, who spent the past three seasons in Phoenix and helped turn the franchise around, averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game this season. He struggled in the playoffs, however, and missed the team's final four games due to a groin injury.

Though Paul has two years remaining on his four-year, $120M deal, only $15.8M is guaranteed for the 2023-24 season and there is no guaranteed money for 2024-25. Phoenix could stretch that $15.8M over the next five seasons to lessen spread out the cap hit, but they would not be able to re-sign him if they go that route.

