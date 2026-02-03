A pair of Western Conference playoff hopefuls will clash on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Phoenix Suns visit the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns (30-20) are seventh in the West and have won three of their last four, though they're coming off a 117-93 loss to the Clippers. The Blazers (23-27) are the 10-seed out West and have dropped five in a row, most recently a 130-111 defeat to Cleveland. Devin Booker (ankle) is out for Phoenix while Jalen Green (hamstring) is questionable. Deni Avdija (back) and Scoot Henderson (hamstring) are doubtful for Portland, with Jrue Holiday (personal) questionable.

Tipoff is at 11 p.m. ET from Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Ore. Phoenix won the lone matchup, on the road, earlier this season. The latest Suns vs. Trail Blazers odds list Phoenix as the 2.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 218.5. Before making any Trail Blazers vs. Suns picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Trail Blazers vs. Suns 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Suns spread Suns -2.5 at DraftKings Trail Blazers vs. Suns over/under: 218.5 points Trail Blazers vs. Suns money line: Suns -137, Blazers +115 Trail Blazers vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine Trail Blazers vs. Suns streaming: Peacock

How to make Suns vs. Trail Blazers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Blazers vs. Suns 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (218.5 points). Each of the last three meetings have gone over, with them averaging 237.3 combined points. The last four overall to take place in Portland have gone over, while the Suns have eclipsed the total in each of their last two games this season.

The Blazers went over in their last contest, and the Over has hit in three of their last four home games. The model projects both teams to showcase their depth, as each is projected to have six players reach double-figures. With that, the model is calling for 230 points to go on the scoreboard as the Over hits in 66.9% of simulations.

It also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time.

The model projects one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time.