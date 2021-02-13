Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Phoenix

Current Records: Philadelphia 18-8; Phoenix 15-9

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will play host again and welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to PHX Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Saturday. The Suns are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Phoenix escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks by the margin of a single free throw, 125-124. It was another big night for Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul, who had 28 points and seven assists.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Philadelphia as they fell 118-114 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Ben Simmons, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 11 boards, and nine dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Phoenix is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Phoenix's victory brought them up to 15-9 while the Sixers' defeat pulled them down to 18-8. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Suns rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 107.8 on average. As for the 76ers, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.50%, which places them fourth in the league.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last ten games against Phoenix.

Aug 11, 2020 - Phoenix 130 vs. Philadelphia 117

Nov 04, 2019 - Phoenix 114 vs. Philadelphia 109

Jan 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Phoenix 127

Nov 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Phoenix 114

Dec 31, 2017 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Phoenix 110

Dec 04, 2017 - Phoenix 115 vs. Philadelphia 101

Dec 23, 2016 - Phoenix 123 vs. Philadelphia 116

Nov 19, 2016 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Phoenix 105

Jan 26, 2016 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Phoenix 103

Dec 26, 2015 - Philadelphia 111 vs. Phoenix 104

Injury Report for Phoenix

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Shake Milton: Out (Ankle)

No Injury Information