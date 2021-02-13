Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Phoenix

Current Records: Philadelphia 18-8; Phoenix 15-9

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will play host again and welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to PHX Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Saturday. The Suns are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Phoenix escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks by the margin of a single free throw, 125-124. It was another big night for Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul, who had 28 points and seven assists.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Philadelphia as they fell 118-114 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Despite the defeat, the Sixers got a solid performance out of point guard Ben Simmons, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.

Phoenix is now 15-9 while Philadelphia sits at 18-8. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns come into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 107.8. As for the Sixers, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.50%, which places them fourth in the league.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBATV

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last ten games against Phoenix.