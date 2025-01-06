The Philadelphia 76ers (14-19) have the Phoenix Suns (15-18) coming into town for a cross-conference matchup on Monday. The Sixers snapped their two-game losing streak, defeating the Brooklyn Nets 123-94 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Suns have dropped four straight. On Jan. 4, the Indiana Pacers torched Phoenix 126-108.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5. Before locking in any 76ers vs. Suns picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Suns vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -3.5

Suns vs. 76ers over/under: 223.5 points

Suns vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -164, Phoenix +139

PHI: The 76ers are 13-19-1 against the spread this season

PHX: The Suns are 11-22 against the spread this season

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid (questionable, foot/sinus fracture) is an impactful players in the frontcourt. He averages 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The 30-year-old scored at least 27 points in five straight games. In the win over the Nets, Embiid had 28 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Guard Tyrese Maxey provides the 76ers with a smooth shot creator and playmaker. Maxey leads the team in points (25.2) with 3.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. The Kentucky product has scored at least 25 points in 14 games this season. On Jan. 1 versus the Sacramento Kings, Maxey had 27 points and seven assists.

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker is an effortless ball handler and scorer for the Suns. Booker averages 24.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He's finished with at least 25 points in three of his last six games. On Dec. 15 versus the Portland Trail Blazers, Booker had 28 points, five assists, and went 4-of-8 from downtown.

Forward Kevin Durant uses his length to shoot right over defenders. Durant scores from anywhere on the court, logging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and four assists per game. In addition, he shoots 40% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, Durant had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

How to make Suns vs. 76ers picks

