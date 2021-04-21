The Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Phoenix Suns to Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Both teams are in contention for the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences, with the Suns boasting a 41-16 record and the Sixers entering at 39-18 this season. Philadelphia is an impressive 22-6 at home, while Phoenix is 18-7 on the road in 2020-21. Tobias Harris (knee) and Ben Simmons (illness) are listed as questionable for the Sixers, with Dario Saric (ankle) listed as probable for the Suns. Abdel Nader (knee) is out for Phoenix.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Suns as one-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5 in the latest Suns vs. Sixers odds.

Suns vs. 76ers spread: Suns -1

Suns vs. 76ers over-under: 220.5 points

Suns vs. 76ers money line: Suns -115, 76ers -105

PHX: The Suns are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHI: The 76ers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns have been excellent on both sides of the floor, leading to a sparkling overall record and point differential. Phoenix has the No. 7 offense in the NBA, scoring more than 1.15 points per possession, and the Suns are a top-five team in true shooting percentage (59.5 percent), field goal percentage (48.9 percent), two-point percentage (56.1 percent) and free throw percentage (82.6 percent) for the season. The Suns are also an excellent passing team, generating more than 27 assists per game, and they turn the ball over on only 13.0 percent of possessions, which is a top-five mark in the NBA.

On the other end, Phoenix is a top-five defense, with elite marks in shooting efficiency allowed, defensive rebound rate (74.8 percent) and assists allowed (22.2 per game). That balance, coupled with an impressive depth and high-end talent, makes Phoenix extremely difficult to beat.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is elite defensively, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in allowing only 106.6 points per 100 possessions. That overall excellence is buoyed by a top-three mark in shooting efficiency allowed, and Philadelphia's opponents shoot just 45.3 percent from the floor and 50.8 percent from two-point range. The 76ers also create havoc, forcing a turnover on 15.2 percent of possessions and landing in the top two in both blocks (6.3 per game) and steals (8.9 per game).

Philadelphia is excellent on the defensive glass, and Phoenix struggles to generate second-chance opportunities. The Suns also rarely generate free throws, ranking second-worst in free throw creation rate, which could help Philadelphia's overall efficiency. On the opposite end, the Sixers lead the NBA in free throw attempts, averaging 26.2 per game, and they are dominant on the offensive glass. Philadelphia is facing a strong Phoenix defense, but the Sixers can overpower their opponents with size and force.

How to make 76ers vs. Suns picks

