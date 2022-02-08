The Philadelphia 76ers were one win away from a perfect five-game homestand but suffered a three-point loss to Washington last Wednesday. They hope to avoid a second straight defeat in their own building when they host the league-leading Phoenix Suns (43-10) on Tuesday. Philadelphia (32-21) is coming off a 119-108 victory at Chicago on Sunday, while Phoenix edged the Bulls on the road 127-124 the following night for its 13th win in 14 games. Cameron Payne (wrist) and Landry Shamet (ankle) are out for Phoenix, with Philadelphia's injury report consisting of Shake Milton (out; back) and Matisse Thybulle (questionable; shoulder).

76ers vs. Suns spread: Philadelphia -1

76ers vs. Suns over-under: 217.5 points

76ers vs. Suns money line: Philadelphia -115, Phoenix -105

PHI: The 76ers are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games following an ATS win

PHO: The Suns are 6-2 ATS in their last eight road contests

Why the Suns can cover

Devin Booker leads Phoenix in scoring with an average of 25.5 points but has poured in at least 32 in three of his last four games. The 25-year-old had a strong first half on Monday, registering 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Booker also went 5-for-10 from beyond the arc against Chicago, his highest total of made 3-pointers since also sinking five on Jan. 17 at San Antonio.

Five other members of the Suns scored in double figures, with Chris Paul recording 19 on 7-of-11 shooting. The 36-year-old point guard, who leads the NBA with an average of 10.4 assists, dished out 11 against the Bulls for his 27th double-double of the season and fifth in six contests. Phoenix shot 54.4 percent from the floor on Monday and are first in the league in shooting at 47.9 percent.

Why the 76ers can cover

Joel Embiid is first in the NBA in scoring with an average of 29.3 points after pouring in 40 on Sunday. It was the league-best seventh time this season the 27-year-old has scored at least 40 points, the most by a member of the 76ers since Allen Iverson accomplished the feat 15 times in 2005-06. Embiid also joined Iverson as the only players in franchise history with at least 25 points in 20 consecutive contests, as Iverson had a 27-game streak in 2000-01.

Embiid also leads Philadelphia in rebounding as he's averaging 10.9 per game. He grabbed 10 boards at Chicago to secure his fourth straight double-double and 24th of the season. Embiid hasn't finished with fewer than 23 points since Dec. 15, when he was held to 17 in 101-96 loss to Miami.

