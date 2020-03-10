Suns vs. Blazers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, March 10 predictions from proven computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 28-37 overall and 17-14 at home, while Phoenix is 26-38 overall and 13-16 on the road. The Blazers have lost eight of their last 11 games. The Suns are aiming for a third consecutive win. Portland is favored by four points in the latest Blazers vs. Suns odds, and the over-under is set at 232.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns spread: Trail Blazers -4

Trail Blazers vs. Suns over-under: 232.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Suns money line: Portland -178, Phoenix 154

What you need to know about the Blazers

This past Saturday, the Blazers lost to the Sacramento Kings at home by a decisive 123-111 margin. Rip City was down 100-80 at the end of the third quarter. CJ McCollum (19 points) and Hassan Whiteside (19 points) were the top scorers for the Blazers.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix beat the Milwaukee Bucks 140-131 on Sunday. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by Ricky Rubio, who posted his seventh career triple-double on 25 points, 13 assists, and 13 boards, and Devin Booker, who had 36 points and eight assists in addition to five boards. Booker scored 20 points in the first quarter. Mikal Bridges also got into the mix with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Aron Baynes had career highs of 37 points and nine 3-pointers as the Suns beat the Blazers 127-117 on Friday. He had 24 points and four 3-pointers vs. Milwaukee on Sunday.

Phoenix has won the last two meetings with Portland after the Blazers had won 11 consecutive games vs. the Suns.

