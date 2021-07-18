Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Phoenix

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 2-2; Phoenix 2-2

What to Know

Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns will brawl for championship honors at Phoenix Suns Arena at 9 p.m. ET. The Milwaukee Bucks will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix Suns will be stumbling in from a loss.

Phoenix is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Wednesday. The Bucks managed a 109-103 victory over the Suns. The score was all tied up at the break 52-52, but Milwaukee was the better team in the second half. They can attribute much of their success to power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, 14 rebounds, and eight dimes, and small forward Khris Middleton, who had 40 points along with six boards.

Despite Milwaukee winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Phoenix as a four-point favorite. Those betting on Milwaukee against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 120.1 on average. The Suns have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ABC

ABC



Odds

The Suns are a 4-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.

Jul 14, 2021 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Phoenix 103

Jul 11, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Phoenix 100

Jul 08, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Milwaukee 108

Jul 06, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Milwaukee 105

Apr 19, 2021 - Phoenix 128 vs. Milwaukee 127

Feb 10, 2021 - Phoenix 125 vs. Milwaukee 124

Mar 08, 2020 - Phoenix 140 vs. Milwaukee 131

Feb 02, 2020 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Phoenix 108

Mar 04, 2019 - Phoenix 114 vs. Milwaukee 105

Nov 23, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. Milwaukee 114

Jan 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Phoenix 105

Nov 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Phoenix 107

Feb 26, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Phoenix 96

Feb 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Phoenix 112

Mar 30, 2016 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Phoenix 94

Dec 20, 2015 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Phoenix 95

Injury Report for Phoenix

Dario Saric: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Milwaukee