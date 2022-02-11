Through 1 Quarter

We've seen some fireworks one quarter in as the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns have combined for 70 points. Neither team has the matchup in the bag, but Milwaukee leads 37-33.

Point guard Jrue Holiday has led the way so far for the Bucks, as he has 12 points and two assists in addition to two rebounds. A double-double would be Holiday's third in a row.

Phoenix has been led by center Deandre Ayton, who so far has ten points along with two boards.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Phoenix

Current Records: Milwaukee 35-21; Phoenix 44-10

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks' road trip will continue as they head to Footprint Center at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday to face off against the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix will need to watch out since the Bucks have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, taking their game 131-116. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a dynamite game for Milwaukee; he almost dropped a triple-double on 44 points, 14 boards, and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Phoenix beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 on Tuesday. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 35 points.

The Bucks are expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Milwaukee is now 35-21 while the Suns sit at 44-10. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 113. Phoenix has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with a 47.80% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $82.79

Odds

The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Phoenix

Jalen Smith: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Cameron Payne: Out (Wrist)

Landry Shamet: Out (Ankle)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Milwaukee