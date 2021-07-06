Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Phoenix
Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 4-2; Phoenix 4-2
What to Know
Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns will brawl for championship honors at Phoenix Suns Arena at 9 p.m. ET. The Milwaukee Bucks haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since Feb. 2 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday.
Milwaukee earned some more postseason success in their contest this past Saturday. They strolled past the Atlanta Hawks with points to spare, taking the matchup 118-107. The Bucks relied on the efforts of small forward Khris Middleton, who had 32 points and seven assists, and point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 27 points and nine assists along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Phoenix's strategy against the Los Angeles Clippers last week. Phoenix blew past Los Angeles 130-103. It was another big night for Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul, who shot 7-for-8 from downtown and finished with 41 points and eight assists.
Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 120.1 on average. The Suns have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49%.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ABC
- Ticket Cost: $577.50
Odds
The Suns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Milwaukee have won seven out of their last 12 games against Phoenix.
