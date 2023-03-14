Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Phoenix

Current Records: Milwaukee 49-19; Phoenix 37-31

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 10 p.m. ET March 14 at Footprint Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Phoenix is out to stop an 11-game streak of losses at home.

On Monday, the Suns lost to the Golden State Warriors on the road by a decisive 123-112 margin. Despite the loss, Phoenix had strong showings from shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 32 points, and center Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee picked up a 133-124 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fire, posting a double-double on 46 points and 12 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.

Phoenix is now 37-31 while the Bucks sit at 49-19. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Suns rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 111.3 on average. As for Milwaukee, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $129.00

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Phoenix.