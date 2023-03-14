Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Phoenix
Current Records: Milwaukee 49-19; Phoenix 37-31
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 10 p.m. ET March 14 at Footprint Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Phoenix is out to stop an 11-game streak of losses at home.
On Monday, the Suns lost to the Golden State Warriors on the road by a decisive 123-112 margin. Despite the loss, Phoenix had strong showings from shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 32 points, and center Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee picked up a 133-124 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fire, posting a double-double on 46 points and 12 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.
Phoenix is now 37-31 while the Bucks sit at 49-19. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Suns rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 111.3 on average. As for Milwaukee, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45%, which places them second in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $129.00
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Phoenix.
- Feb 26, 2023 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Phoenix 101
- Mar 06, 2022 - Milwaukee 132 vs. Phoenix 122
- Feb 10, 2022 - Phoenix 131 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Jul 20, 2021 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Phoenix 98
- Jul 17, 2021 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Phoenix 119
- Jul 14, 2021 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jul 11, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Phoenix 100
- Jul 08, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Jul 06, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Apr 19, 2021 - Phoenix 128 vs. Milwaukee 127
- Feb 10, 2021 - Phoenix 125 vs. Milwaukee 124
- Mar 08, 2020 - Phoenix 140 vs. Milwaukee 131
- Feb 02, 2020 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 04, 2019 - Phoenix 114 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Nov 23, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Jan 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Phoenix 105
- Nov 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Phoenix 107
- Feb 26, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Phoenix 96
- Feb 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Phoenix 112
- Mar 30, 2016 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 20, 2015 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Phoenix 95