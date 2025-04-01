Teams looking to get back into the win column battle when the Phoenix Suns take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a key interconference matchup on Tuesday night. Phoenix is coming off a 148-109 loss to the Houston Rockets, while Milwaukee dropped a 145-124 decision to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The Suns (35-40), fifth in the Pacific Division, have lost three games in a row and are 12-25 on the road this season. The Bucks (40-34), sixth in the Eastern Conference, have lost four straight and are 23-14 at home in 2024-25. Phoenix power forward Kevin Durant (ankle) will miss the game.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Suns odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.

Suns vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -6.5 at Bet365 Sportsbook

Suns vs. Bucks over/under: 225 points

Suns vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -270, Suns +218

PHO: The Suns have hit the game total over in 27 of their last 43 road games (+9.40 units)

MIL: The Bucks have hit the game total over in 14 of their last 19 home games (+8.50 units)

Why the Bucks can cover

The shorthanded Bucks have been without forward Bobby Portis (suspension) for 21 games and point guard Damian Lillard (blood clot in calf) since March 18. Trying to pick up the scoring slack has been veteran power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 30-year-old has scored 30 or more points in each of the last four games, including 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the loss to the Hawks. In 61 starts on the year, he is averaging 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks in 33.9 minutes.

Also helping fuel the Milwaukee offense is small forward Kyle Kuzma. He is coming off a 25-point and six-rebound performance in the loss to Atlanta. Since being acquired from the Washington Wizards in a February trade, he is averaging 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 33.5 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Suns can cover

Shooting guard Devin Booker is coming off a dominant scoring performance against Houston, pouring in 28 points, while adding three assists and three rebounds. He has registered three double-doubles over the past five games. In a 108-106 win over the Bucks on March 24, he scored 19 points, while dishing out 12 assists and grabbing seven rebounds. In 69 starts this season, he is averaging 25.3 points, seven assists and 4.1 rebounds in 37.3 minutes.

With shooting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) questionable, veteran point guard Tyus Jones will look to fill some of the scoring void. In a 123-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 21, he scored 16 points, while adding three assists and three rebounds. He had eight points, three assists and three rebounds against Milwaukee in the first meeting. In 74 games, including 57 starts, he is averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 27.5 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

