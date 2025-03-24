The Phoenix Suns (34-37) host the Milwaukee Bucks (40-30) in a cross-conference contest on Monday. Both of these teams head into this game on a two-game win streak. The Suns knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-112 on March 21. As for the Bucks, they took down the Sacramento Kings 114-108 in a tilt on Saturday. The Suns are 14-20-1 as the home team against the spread. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is 14-19-1 against the spread on the road. Damian Lillard (calf) is out for the Bucks.

Tipoff from PHX Arena in Phoenix is at 10 p.m. ET. The teams have met twice this season, with Milwaukee securing a 140-129 on March 17. The Suns are 3-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Suns odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5. Before locking in any Suns vs. Spurs picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 151-111 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 20-10 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bucks vs. Suns 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Suns:

Bucks vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -3

Bucks vs. Suns over/under: 225.5 points

Bucks vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -149, Milwaukee +125

MIL: Bucks are 34-35-2 against the spread this season

PHX: Suns are 29-41-1 against the spread this season

Bucks vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bucks vs. Suns streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is a reliable three-level scorer for the Suns. Durant is sixth in the NBA in points per game (26.6) with 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He's also shooting 41% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, Durant finished with 42 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and went 4-of-9 from 3-point land.

Guard Devin Booker is another shot-creator in the backcourt for Phoenix. Booker ranks ninth in the league in points (25.8) and 10th in assists (7) with 4.1 rebounds per game. The Kentucky product has compiled a double-double with 10-plus assists in three of his last five games. On March 19 against the Bulls, Booker had 41 points, four rebounds and seven dimes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be a dominant force in the lane as a scorer and defender. Antetokounmpo is second in the NBA in points (30.2) while being sixth in rebounds (12) and field-goal percentage (59.9%). He has 47 double-doubles this season. In Saturday's win over the Kings, Antetokounmpo tallied 32 points, 17 rebounds and three assists.

Forward Kyle Kuzma can create his own shot while also owning a nice jumper on the outside. Kuzma puts up 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. The Utah product has scored 20-plus points in two of his last three games. On March 20 against the Lakers, Kumza finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bucks vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Bucks vs. Suns and is leaning Under the total, projecting 225 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Bucks vs. Suns on Monday, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Suns spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.