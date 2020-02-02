Suns vs. Bucks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 2 predictions from proven computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 41-7 overall and 22-3 at home, while Phoenix is 20-28 overall and 11-11 on the road. The Bucks enter Sunday's matchup having won nine of their last 10 games. The Suns, meanwhile, limp into Sunday's contest having lost four of their last six. Milwaukee is favored by 11-points in the latest Bucks vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 230. Before entering any Suns vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Suns spread: Milwaukee -11

Bucks vs. Suns over-under: 230 points

Bucks vs. Suns money line: Milwaukee -699, Phoenix +497

What you need to know about the Bucks

The contest between Milwaukee and the Denver Nuggets on Friday was not a total blowout, but the Bucks ended up losing 127-115 at home. The Bucks got a solid performance out of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double with 31 points, 16 boards, and nine dimes; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Antetokounmpo is questionable to play on Sunday against the Suns due to a sore left hamstring.

Despite losing just their seventh game of the season in their last outing, the Bucks will enter Sunday's contest full of confidence. Milwaukee features the NBA's best record and is averaging 119.9 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA. The Bucks have also dominated the Suns in their most recent meetings. In fact, Milwaukee is 7-3 in its last 10 contests against the Suns.

What you need to know about the Suns

It was close but no cigar for Phoenix as the Suns fell 111-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Phoenix's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who posted a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds. For the season, Oubre is averaging 18.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Guard Devin Booker has also been sensational for the Suns this season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

In addition, the Suns have covered the spread in four of their last five games against Milwaukee.





