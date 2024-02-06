A battle of NBA powerhouses features the Milwaukee Bucks (33-17) going on the road to play the Phoenix Suns (29-21) on Tuesday evening. The Bucks are looking to find their rhythm as Milwaukee has lost three of its past four games. On Sunday, the Utah Jazz defeated the Bucks 123-108. Meanwhile, Phoenix has won three of its last four games. On Feb. 4, the Suns blew out the Washington Wizards 140-112. Damian Lillard (ankle) and Brook Lopez (personal) are both questionable for the Bucks.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Arena in Phoenix. Phoenix is a 3.5-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Suns odds. The over/under for total points is 243.5.

Bucks vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -3.5

Bucks vs. Suns over/under: 243.5 points

Bucks vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -167, Milwaukee +141

MIL: The Milwaukee Bucks have hit the game total Over in 46 of their last 76 games

PHX: The Phoenix Suns have hit the 3Q game total Over in 62 of their last 88 games

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most impactful players in the league on both ends of the court. The eight-time All-Star has the length to swarm opposing players on the other team. Antetokounmpo is eighth in the NBA in points (31.3), fifth in rebounds (11.3) and ninth in field-goal percentage (61.3%). In his last game, Antetokounmpo dropped 33 points, seven boards and 13 assists.

Lillard (questionable, ankle) has been a consistent scorer in the backcourt. The Weber State product averages 24.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. On Feb. 3 against the Mavericks, he totaled 30 points, eight assists and nailed five 3-pointers.

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant continues to be an offensive juggernaut. Durant scores from any spot on the floor with ease due to his smooth handles and jumper. The 14-time All-Star is currently fifth in the NBA in points (28.3) along with 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. In Friday's tilt versus the Hawks, Durant finished with 35 points, eight boards and eight assists.

Guard Devin Booker is another confident scorer. Booker attacks the mid-range area and has the ability to hit big shots later in the game. The Kentucky product ranks eighth in the league in points (27.8) and 10th in assists (7.2). On Jan. 28, Booker notched 44 points, three assists and two blocks.

