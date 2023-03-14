The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is 37-31 overall and 22-11 at home, while the Bucks are 49-19 overall and 21-13 on the road. These two franchises locked horns in the 2021 NBA Finals, which Milwaukee won in six games with Giannis Antetokounmpo putting up 50 points and 14 rebounds in the closeout game.

Suns vs. Bucks spread: Suns +1.5

Suns vs. Bucks over/under: 232.5 points

Suns vs. Bucks money line: Phoenix +105, Milwaukee -125

What you need to know about the Suns

The game between Phoenix and the Golden State Warriors on Monday was not particularly close, with the Suns falling 123-112. Phoenix's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 32 points, and center Deandre Ayton, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards.

Booker has been seemingly unconscious over his last six games, shooting at least 50% from the floor in every contest. He's averaged 35.3 points and 6.0 assists during this stretch, knocking down 59.9% from the floor and 47.4% from the 3-point line. And Phoenix will be hopeful to get better shooting luck on Tuesday after shooting just 4-for-21 from the 3-point line in the loss to Golden State.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, winning 133-124. Antetokounmpo continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 46 points and 12 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to wins in 20 of their last 22 games and is averaging 32.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game during that span. Khris Middleton also had a big game in the win over Sacramento, scoring 31 points and dishing out nine assists. However, Milwaukee has been resting him in the second game of back-to-backs because of his injury struggles this year and his status is questionable.

