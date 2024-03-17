The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Phoenix Suns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 43-24 overall and 26-7 at home, while Phoenix is 39-28 overall and 18-14 on the road. The Bucks have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Suns.

This time around, the Bucks are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Suns odds, and the over/under is 227.5 points.

Bucks vs. Suns spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks vs. Suns over/under: 227.5 points

Bucks vs. Suns money line: Bucks: -151, Suns: +127

What you need to know about the Bucks

On Thursday, Milwaukee earned a 114-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The victory was just what the Bucks needed coming off of a 129-94 defeat in their prior matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double with 32 points and 11 rebounds. He has been red-hot recently, having posted 30 or more points the last four times he's played. For the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

The Bucks are scoring 120.4 points per game on average, which ranks fourth in the NBA. Milwaukee is 8-3 in its last 11 games and the Bucks have won each of their last five home games against the Suns. However, Milwaukee is just 3-6 against the spread in its last nine games played on a Sunday.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, after a 133-119 finish the last time they played, the Suns and the Hornets decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Phoenix came out on top against the Hornets by a score of 107-96 on Friday. The Suns pushed the score to 92-67 by the end of the third, a deficit the Hornets cut but never quite recovered from.

Center Jusuf Nurkic was the offensive standout for the Suns, racking up 13 points and 21 rebounds. Guard Devin Booker also had a productive performance against the Hornets, recording a double-double with 21 points and 11 assists. Booker is now averaging 27.3 points per game this season.

How to make Bucks vs. Suns picks

