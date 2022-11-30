The Chicago Bulls will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is 14-6 overall and 11-1 at home, while the Bulls are 9-11 overall and 4-6 on the road. Both teams will be missing critical pieces of their lineups as Phoenix will be without Chris Paul (heel) and Cameron Johnson (knee) while Chicago continues to be without Lonzo Ball (knee).

However, Paul and Johnson have both missed at least half the season already and Ball hasn't suited up yet this year, so both teams have had plenty of time to adjust their rotations. Phoenix is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 228.

Suns vs. Bulls spread: Suns -5.5

Suns vs. Bulls over/under: 228 points

Suns vs. Bulls money line: Phoenix -225, Chicago +185

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix didn't have too much breathing room in its matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Monday, but it still walked away with a 122-117 victory. Shooting guard Devin Booker had a stellar game for Phoenix as he had 44 points along with eight boards and six steals.

Booker is now averaging 27.9 points, 5.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game this season while shooting 47% from the floor, 35.2% from the 3-point line and 88% from the free-throw line. However, ancillary scoring has been an issue at times for Phoenix without Paul and Johnson.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago beat the Utah Jazz 114-107 on Monday. It was another big night for Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 26 points and six assists. With Ball out and Zach LaVine battling the effects of his own offseason knee surgery, DeRozan's production on a nightly basis has been a near-must for Chicago.

He's averaging 26.2 points per game and shooting 51.4% from the floor, but the Bulls rank 21st in the NBA in offensive rating (111.5). Chicago should get a boost on Wednesday night with improved depth after Alex Caruso (ankle), Ayo Dosunmu (knee), Goran Dragic (shoulder) and Derrick Jones Jr. (thumb) were all upgraded to probable.

