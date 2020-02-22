Suns vs. Bulls odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 22 predictions from advanced computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at United Center. Chicago is 19-37 overall and 11-17 at home, while Phoenix is 22-34 overall and 11-16 on the road. The Bulls have lost seven consecutive games. The Suns have lost seven of their past nine games. Phoenix is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Suns spread: Bulls +1.5

Bulls vs. Suns over-under: 219.5 points

Bulls vs. Suns money line: Chicago -100, Phoenix -120

What you need to know about the Bulls

Depleted by injuries, the Bulls came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, falling 103-93. Thaddeus Young put forth a good effort for the losing side, as he posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulls rank No. 26th in offense, averaging 106.1 points per game.

Lauri Markkanen has been out since Jan. 24 with a pelvic injury. Kris Dunn will remained sidelined for another four-to-six weeks with an MCL injury. Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (foot) missed Thursday's game and are expected to be out on Saturday. Denzel Valentine remains out with a hamstring problem and Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) also missed the Charlotte game and will likely be out Saturday.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix received a tough blow on Friday as it lost 118-101 to the Toronto Raptors. Devin Booker had 21 points and eight assists in addition to five boards. Kelly Oubre Jr. was held to 11 points. Phoenix trailed by as many as 26 points.

Deandre Ayton returned from a two-game layoff Friday and had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Dario Saric also made his return after missing the previous seven games, and Aron Baynes returned after missing the previous 13 games.

How to make Bulls vs. Suns picks

