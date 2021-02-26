The Phoenix Suns will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the United Center. Chicago is 15-16 overall and 7-9 at home, while the Suns are 20-11 overall and 9-5 on the road. The Bulls have won five of their last six games, while Phoenix has won nine of its last 11. Phoenix is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Bulls vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bulls vs. Suns spread: Bulls +6.5

Bulls vs. Suns over-under: 225.5 points

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls beat the Timberwolves 133-126 in overtime on Wednesday. Chicago has won three consecutive games and five of six. Zach Lavine scored 35 points, hitting 5-of-8 three-point attempts. The Bulls outscored the Timberwolves 76-62 in the paint.

Chicago shot 59.1 percent from the field against Minnesota. LaVine has scored 30-plus points in four of his past five games. His 111 three-pointers are the most any Chicago player through a season's first 31 games.

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns lost to the Hornets on Wednesday, 124-121. They squandered a 17-point second quarter lead in the defeat. Phoenix failed in a bid to win a fourth consecutive game. The Suns have won nine of their last 11 games. Devin Booker scored 33 points for the second consecutive game.

Booker has scored 16-plus points in the first quarter in four of his last six games, including 16 in the first quarter against the Hornets. Chris Paul nearly recorded a triple-double on Wednesday, finishing with 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. For the season, Paul is averaging 16.7 points, 8.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

