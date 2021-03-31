The Phoenix Suns will take on the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at PHX Arena. The Suns are 32-14 overall and 16-8 at home, while Chicago is 19-26 overall and 10-10 on the road. The Suns won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 26, 106-97.

Phoenix is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Suns vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.

Suns vs. Bulls spread: Suns -7.5

Suns vs. Bulls over-under: 217 points

Suns vs. Bulls money line: Phoenix -300, Chicago +250



What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-110 on Tuesday. Devin Booker scored 21 points. Dario Saric had 20 points in addition to five rebounds, while Jae Crowder shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 19 points. The Suns have won three in a row and six of their last seven games.

Each of Phoenix's past three wins have been by single digits. Booker and Deandre Ayton scored 22 points each in the first meeting with the Bulls this season. Booker enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 25.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Ayton, meanwhile, is averaging 14.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago lost to the Golden State Warriors on the road on Monday, 116-102. Zach LaVine turned the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-16, 12-point finish. He is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the loss.

The Bulls have lost four consecutive games. Coby White (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's game and Garrett Temple (hamstring) is doubtful. LaVine is averaging 27.5 points per game and scored 24 in the first meeting with the Suns this season.

How to make Bulls vs. Suns picks

