The Phoenix Suns will face off against the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Footprint Center. Phoenix is 24-18 overall and 13-11 at home, while Chicago is 21-23 overall and 7-13 on the road. The Suns have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight consecutive games against the Bulls.

Suns vs. Bulls spread: Suns -5

Suns vs. Bulls over/under: 227 points

Suns vs. Bulls money line: Suns: -220, Bulls: +180

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns waltzed into their game Sunday with four straight wins but they left with five. They walked away with a 117-110 win over Indiana. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 13.7% better than the opposition, as the Suns' was on Sunday.

It was another big night for Kevin Durant, who scored 40 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. For the season, Durant is averaging 29.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Bulls' strategy against the Grizzlies on Saturday. Chicago was the clear victor by a 125-96 margin over Memphis. That was the biggest margin of victory the Bulls have managed all season.

The Bulls have won six of their last eight games and they're 6-2 against the spread in their last eight contests played on a Monday. Chicago is scoring just 110.6 points per game this season, which ranks 27th in the NBA. However, the Bulls feature a top-10 scoring defense, holding opponents to 112.0 points per game on average.

