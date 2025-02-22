Teams looking to snap losing streaks battle when the Phoenix Suns face the Chicago Bulls in a matchup on Saturday. Phoenix, on a four-game slide, is coming off a 120-109 loss at San Antonio on Thursday, while Chicago, on a five-game skid, dropped a 113-111 overtime decision to the New York Knicks that same night. The Suns (26-29), who are 9-11 against Eastern Conference foes, are 10-18 on the road this season. The Bulls (22-34), who are 5-13 against Western Conference opponents, are 10-19 on their home court. Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) is questionable for Chicago.

Tipoff from United Center in Chicago is set for 5 p.m. ET. This is the first of two meetings this season. Phoenix has won nine consecutive meetings with Chicago. The Suns are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Suns vs. Bulls odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 239.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Bulls spread: Phoenix -4.5



Suns vs. Bulls over/under: 239 points

Suns vs. Bulls money line: Phoenix -180, Chicago +150

PHO: The Suns have hit the game total over in 27 of their last 42 road games (+10.50 units)

CHI: The Bulls have hit the team total over in 51 of their last 85 games (+11.55 units)



Why the Suns can cover

Power forward Kevin Durant is coming off a solid performance in Thursday's loss at San Antonio. He poured in 22 points, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out two assists. He scored 37 points and added nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in a 119-111 loss at Houston on Feb. 12. In 42 games, all starts, he is averaging 27.2 points, six rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in 36.5 minutes.

Shooting guard Devin Booker has registered double-digit scoring in 49 games, all starts, and has registered eight double-doubles. In a 135-127 overtime win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 7, he poured in 47 points, while dishing out 11 assists and grabbing six rebounds. He had a near double-double in the loss at San Antonio on Thursday, scoring 17 points, while adding eight assists and two rebounds. He is averaging 26 points, 6.7 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 37.2 minutes.

Why the Bulls can cover

Center Nikola Vucevic is coming off a near double-double in Thursday's loss to the Knicks. He poured in 21 points, while grabbing nine rebounds. He scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds with five assists in a 128-110 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 12. In 55 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32.2 minutes. He has 35 double-doubles and one triple-double on the year.

Also helping power Chicago is veteran point guard Coby White. He is coming off an 11-point, six-assist and two-rebound performance in the loss to New York on Thursday. He scored 27 points and added four assists and four rebounds in a 132-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 8. In 49 games, all starts, he is averaging 18 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 32.7 minutes.

The model has simulated Suns vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under the total, projecting 238 combined points.

