The Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls face off in a highly-anticipated matchup on Monday evening at United Center. The Bulls (33-20) are coming off a home loss to the 76ers Sunday afternoon, but Chicago has enjoyed top-tier success overall to begin the season. Phoenix is 42-10 overall and 20-5 in road games, leading the NBA in both categories. Landry Shamet (ankle) and Cameron Payne (wrist) are out for the Suns. Coby White (adductor) and Zach LaVine (back) are listed as questionable for Chicago.

Phoenix is listed as an eight-point road favorite for this 8 p.m. ET tipoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 227.5 in the latest Suns vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Bulls vs. Suns picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Suns vs. Bulls spread: Suns -8

Suns vs. Bulls over-under: 227.5 points

Suns vs. Bulls money line: Suns -340, Bulls +270

PHX: The Suns are 16-9 against the spread in road games

CHI: The Bulls are 6-4-1 against the spread with no rest

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has a top-flight offense, ranking in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, field-goal percentage, 2-point percentage and assists. The Suns project to be able to score effectively against Chicago as a result, but Phoenix's defense is also elite. The Suns are No. 2 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up only 105.1 points per 100 possessions. Phoenix is No. 3 in the NBA in field- goal percentage allowed (44.0 percent), with top-five marks in 2-point shooting allowed (50.5 percent) and 3-point shooting allowed (33.5 percent).

The Suns create 14.8 turnovers per game, No. 8 in the NBA, with the No. 6 mark in steals per game (8.6). Opponents generate only 22.3 assists per game against Phoenix, third-fewest in the NBA, and the Suns are firmly in the top 10 of the league in fast-break points allowed and points in the paint allowed. Chicago is in the bottom three of the league in offensive rebound rate and second-chance points, giving Phoenix even more ammunition to slow the Bulls.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago's offense is prolific and efficient. The Bulls are scoring more than 1.12 points per possession this season, landing in the top five of the NBA in offensive rating. Chicago boasts an elite shot profile, making nearly 48 percent of field-goal attempts, more than 37 percent of 3-point attempts and more than 80 percent of free-throw offerings. The Bulls take care of the ball well, giving away only 13 percent of possessions with a turnover, and Chicago is above-average in assists per game, assist-to-turnover ratio and fast-break points.

On defense, the Bulls are in the top 10 of the NBA in second-chance points allowed and 3-pointers allowed, with an above-average mark in free-throw prevention. Phoenix is just No. 25 in the NBA in creating free-throw attempts on offense, perhaps giving Chicago additional license for aggression on defense.

How to make Bulls vs. Suns picks

