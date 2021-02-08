The Phoenix Suns will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET Monday at PHX Arena. The Suns are 13-9 overall and 6-4 at home, while Cleveland is 10-14 overall and 3-7 on the road. The Cavaliers have won eight of the last nine games between the teams.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix beat the Boston Celtics 100-91 on Sunday. Devin Booker posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 assists along with seven boards and the Mikal Bridges had 19 points in addition to nine rebounds. The Suns have won five of their past six games. The Suns saw a 17-point lead erased but held on for the win.

Deandre Ayton double-doubled on 16 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday. Five Phoenix players scored in double figures. Phoenix ranks fourth in the league in points allowed per game, with only 106.8 on average. Jae Crowder is day to day with a foot injury.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland was demolished by Milwaukee on Saturday, 124-99. Andre Drummond recorded a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers have lost three consecutive games and five of their last six. They also lost to Milwaukee by 18 points on Friday. Cleveland dropped three of four on its homestand.

Collin Sexton and Darius Garland scored 17 points each on Saturday. The Cavaliers are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.6 on average. Monday's matchup will begin a five-game Western Conference road trip for Cleveland.

