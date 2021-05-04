The Phoenix Suns travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Tuesday evening. Phoenix (46-18) enters with an impressive 21-9 record on the road this season, and the Suns are a leading contender in the Western Conference. Cleveland (21-43) is struggling on the whole, and the Cavs look to avenge a 119-113 loss from the last meeting between these teams. Jae Crowder (ankle) and Abdel Nader (knee) are out for Phoenix. Darius Garland (ankle) and Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) headline the injury absences for Cleveland.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Cleveland. William Hill Sportsbook lists Phoenix as a 13-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Suns vs. Cavaliers odds.

Suns vs. Cavaliers spread: Suns -13

Suns vs. Cavaliers over-under: 218.5 points

Suns vs. Cavaliers money line: Suns -950, Cavaliers +625

PHX: The Suns are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

CLE: The Cavaliers are 1-9 against the spread in the last 10 games

Phoenix is a balanced team with highly effective offensive and defensive units. The Suns are scoring 115.7 points per possessions this season, with impressive consistency on the offensive end. The Suns rank in the top five in field goal percentage (48.9 percent), 2-point percentage (56.5 percent), free throw percentage (82.5 percent), assists (26.9 per game) and turnovers (12.9 per game) for the season.

Defensively, Phoenix is a top-five team overall, limiting opponents to just 1.09 points per possession. The Suns are No. 6 in shooting efficiency allowed and No. 5 in 3-point defense at 35.3 percent. Phoenix is also well above the league average in assists allowed (22.4 per game), free throw rate allowed and defensive rebound rate (74.2 percent). Making things even more advantageous is that Cleveland has one of the league's worst offenses. The Cavaliers are No. 28 in offensive efficiency and No. 29 in both shooting efficiency and ball security.

Cleveland's offense is keyed by Collin Sexton, who is playing at a high level right now. Sexton has scored 20 points or more in 14 straight games, averaging 25.6 points per contest and shooting 50 percent from the floor during that run. The Cavaliers are also a top-eight offensive rebounding team, grabbing 10.5 per game, and they are above-average at generating free throw attempts, producing 21.8 shots per game at the charity stripe.

Defensively, Cleveland is a top-five group at producing turnovers, including one of the best marks in the NBA in steals at 8.0 per game. The Cavs are excellent at quelling second-chance opportunities, and the Suns are a bottom-10 team in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (25.1 percent). Also, Cleveland lands in the top eight at preventing free throw attempts defensively, making that a tangible strength, and the Suns are just 29th in the NBA in free throw creation rate offensively.

