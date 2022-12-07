Who's Playing

Boston @ Phoenix

Current Records: Boston 20-5; Phoenix 16-8

What to Know

The Boston Celtics' road trip will continue as they head to Footprint Center at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Phoenix Suns. The Celtics will be strutting in after a win while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Toronto Raptors typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Boston proved too difficult a challenge. Boston secured a 116-110 W over Toronto. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 31 points and 12 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Tatum has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Suns and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Phoenix falling 130-111 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Phoenix was down 96-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by center Deandre Ayton, who had 20 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Boston had enough points to win and then some against Phoenix when the two teams previously met in December of last year, taking their contest 123-108. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Celtics since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.