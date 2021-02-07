Who's Playing
Boston @ Phoenix
Current Records: Boston 12-9; Phoenix 12-9
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are on the road again Sunday and play against the Phoenix Suns at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at PHX Arena. The Celtics aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.
Boston came out on top in a nail-biter against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday, sneaking past 119-115. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Phoenix and the Detroit Pistons this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Phoenix wrapped it up with a 109-92 victory at home. Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul did his thing and had 20 points and nine assists along with seven boards.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 12-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Celtics and the Suns clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won seven out of their last ten games against Phoenix.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Phoenix 123 vs. Boston 119
- Nov 18, 2019 - Boston 99 vs. Phoenix 85
- Dec 19, 2018 - Phoenix 111 vs. Boston 103
- Nov 08, 2018 - Boston 116 vs. Phoenix 109
- Mar 26, 2018 - Boston 102 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 02, 2017 - Boston 116 vs. Phoenix 111
- Mar 24, 2017 - Boston 130 vs. Phoenix 120
- Mar 05, 2017 - Phoenix 109 vs. Boston 106
- Mar 26, 2016 - Boston 102 vs. Phoenix 99
- Jan 15, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Phoenix 103