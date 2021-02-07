Who's Playing

Boston @ Phoenix

Current Records: Boston 12-9; Phoenix 12-9

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are on the road again Sunday and play against the Phoenix Suns at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at PHX Arena. The Celtics aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

Boston came out on top in a nail-biter against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday, sneaking past 119-115. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Phoenix and the Detroit Pistons this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Phoenix wrapped it up with a 109-92 victory at home. Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul did his thing and had 20 points and nine assists along with seven boards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 12-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Celtics and the Suns clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last ten games against Phoenix.