Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Current Records: Los Angeles 32-28; Phoenix 32-27

What to Know

A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Footprint Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Phoenix and Los Angeles will really light up the scoreboard.

The Suns had enough points to win and then some against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, taking their game 120-109. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton did his thing and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Los Angeles proved too difficult a challenge. Los Angeles took their matchup against the Warriors 134-124. Small forward Kawhi Leonard continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 33 points and seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Suns are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Phoenix up to 32-27 and the Clippers to 32-28. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Phoenix ranks fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 111.2 on average. Los Angeles is completely their equal: they also come into the contest with 111.2 points allowed per game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 22 out of their last 35 games against Phoenix.