Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Current Records: Los Angeles 43-20; Phoenix 43-18

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are 18-4 against the Phoenix Suns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Los Angeles' road trip will continue as they head to PHX Arena at 10 p.m. ET to face off against Phoenix. The Suns will be strutting in after a win while the Clippers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Los Angeles received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 120-103 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The top scorers for Los Angeles were shooting guard Terance Mann (17 points), center DeMarcus Cousins (16 points), and small forward Marcus Morris (15 points).

Meanwhile, Phoenix beat the New York Knicks 118-110 on Monday. Phoenix got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was point guard Chris Paul out in front picking up 20 points and six assists along with five rebounds.

The Clippers are expected to lose this next one by 4. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Los Angeles is now 43-20 while Phoenix sits at 43-18. The Suns are 28-14 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 15-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a 4-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 18 out of their last 22 games against Phoenix.