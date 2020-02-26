Suns vs. Clippers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Current Records: Los Angeles 38-19; Phoenix 24-34

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are 15-3 against the Phoenix Suns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Los Angeles and Phoenix will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

Los Angeles was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday as they made off with a 124-97 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-37. It was another big night for the Clippers' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 25 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 62-62 at the half for the Suns and the Utah Jazz on Monday, but the Suns stepped up in the second half for a cozy 131-111 victory. Point guard Ricky Rubio gave his former team something to remember him by as he posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 dimes along with seven steals for Phoenix.

The Clippers are now 38-19 while Phoenix sits at 24-34. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 22.9. But Phoenix is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23 on average. We'll see if that edge gives the Suns a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.