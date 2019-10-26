Suns vs. Clippers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Suns vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. L.A. Clippers (away)
Current Records: Phoenix 1-1; L.A. Clippers 2-0
Last Season Records: Phoenix 19-63; L.A. Clippers 48-34
What to Know
Phoenix is 2-14 against the L.A. Clippers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Phoenix and the L.A. Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns will be seeking to avenge the 134-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 13th.
The Suns fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 108-107. PF Dario Saric had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only six points in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the L.A. Clippers shot 56.25% from beyond the arc for 18 threes to get past Golden State on Thursday. The L.A. Clippers captured a comfortable 141-122 win over Golden State. Golden State can consider this payback for the 129-110 loss they dealt the Clippers the last time the teams encountered one another April.
The Suns aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 2-0 ATS and the Clippers 2-0.
The L.A. Clippers' victory lifted them to 2-0 while Phoenix's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the L.A. Clippers can repeat their recent success or if the Suns bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 9-point favorite against the Suns.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
L.A. Clippers have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.
- Feb 13, 2019 - L.A. Clippers 134 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 04, 2019 - L.A. Clippers 121 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 10, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 123 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 28, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 115 vs. Phoenix 99
- Mar 28, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 111 vs. Phoenix 99
- Feb 23, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 128 vs. Phoenix 117
- Dec 20, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 108 vs. Phoenix 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 130 vs. Phoenix 88
- Mar 30, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 124 vs. Phoenix 118
- Feb 01, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 124 vs. Phoenix 114
- Jan 02, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 109 vs. Phoenix 98
- Oct 31, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Apr 13, 2016 - Phoenix 114 vs. L.A. Clippers 105
- Feb 22, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 124 vs. Phoenix 84
- Nov 12, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. L.A. Clippers 104
- Nov 02, 2015 - L.A. Clippers 102 vs. Phoenix 96
