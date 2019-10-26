Suns vs. Clippers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. L.A. Clippers (away)

Current Records: Phoenix 1-1; L.A. Clippers 2-0

Last Season Records: Phoenix 19-63; L.A. Clippers 48-34

What to Know

Phoenix is 2-14 against the L.A. Clippers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Phoenix and the L.A. Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns will be seeking to avenge the 134-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 13th.

The Suns fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 108-107. PF Dario Saric had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only six points in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Clippers shot 56.25% from beyond the arc for 18 threes to get past Golden State on Thursday. The L.A. Clippers captured a comfortable 141-122 win over Golden State. Golden State can consider this payback for the 129-110 loss they dealt the Clippers the last time the teams encountered one another April.

The Suns aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 2-0 ATS and the Clippers 2-0.

The L.A. Clippers' victory lifted them to 2-0 while Phoenix's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the L.A. Clippers can repeat their recent success or if the Suns bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 9-point favorite against the Suns.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

L.A. Clippers have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.