After missing Games 1 and 2 while in the health and safety protocols, Chris Paul returned to action for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. Unfortunately for the Phoenix Suns, his presence didn't do them much good, as he finished with 15 points and shot 5-of-19 from the field.

With Paul struggling and Devin Booker not faring much better, the Los Angeles Clippers secured a fairly comfortable win to get right back in the series. Now, Paul George and Co. will have a chance to even things up at 2-2 when the teams square off in Game 4 on Saturday night.

Ahead of that pivotal game, here's everything you need to know:

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (4) Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Saturday, June 26 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 26 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: LAC: -115; PHO: -105 | O/U: 218 (William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Suns: After the Suns won the first two games without Chris Paul, they became big favorites to advance to the Finals. Then they got blown out in the second half of Game 3, and suddenly things don't seem certain. That's not to say the Suns or their fans should be all doom and gloom, just that it's clear it won't be easy to close this Clippers team out. The good news for the Suns is that Paul and Devin Booker aren't going to shoot a combined 10 of 40 from the field again, and all it takes to regain complete control of the series is a win here in Game 4.

Clippers: The Clippers went down 2-0 for the third series in a row, and now they're trying to tie things up at 2-2 for the third series in a row. This time, though, they'll have to do so without Kawhi Leonard. He's been out since Game 4 of the second round, and the team announced he'll remain out for Game 4 of this matchup as well due to a sprained knee. The Clippers still have plenty of talent, especially with Reggie Jackson elevating his play. They'll need him to step up once again, and will also need another strong effort on the defensive end.

Prediction

This game is basically a pick 'em, and that seems pretty fair given how this series has gone. We're going to ride with the Sun and back them to have a bounce-back game thanks to improved play from Paul and Booker. Pick: Suns +1