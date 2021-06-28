It certainly was not pretty, but the Phoenix Suns got the job done in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, and now take a 3-1 lead back home. With a win in Game 5 on Monday night, they'll end the series and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

In order to prevent that from happening, the Clippers will need to dig deep to keep their season alive. They've come back from 2-0 deficits in each of the first two series, but this will be their toughest test yet. Not least of all because they'll once again be without Kawhi Leonard due to a knee injury.

Ahead of Game 5, here's everything you need to know:

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (4) Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Monday, June 28 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Monday, June 28 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: LAC: +190; PHO: -220 | O/U: 214.5 (William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Suns: The Suns' 84 points in Game 4 were the fewest by a winning team this postseason, but they won't care. All that matters is they got the win they needed on the road and will now have three chances to close out this series. The first comes in Game 5 on Monday night at home, where they're 6-1 this postseason. It will be interesting to see if Chris Paul can get going in this one. He's just 11 of 41 from the field in the last two games after returning from the health and safety protocols.

Clippers: The Clippers are officially on the ropes. Down 3-1, they'll have to win three straight games against a Suns team that has only lost three games combined in the entire playoffs. That would be a difficult task no matter what, but especially without Kawhi Leonard, who is still sidelined with a knee injury. If the Clippers want to look on the bright side, their three losses in this series are by a combined 11 points, which shows they have the ability to compete with the Suns.

Prediction

The Suns are moderate 5.5-point favorites for this game, and we're going to ride with them. They're fully healthy and have all the momentum coming home after a gritty win in Game 4. They should close this out without too much trouble. Pick: Suns -5.5