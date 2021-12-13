The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division clash at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 15-12 overall and 11-7 at home, while the Suns are 21-4 overall and 9-2 on the road. Phoenix comes into this game with the best record in the NBA.

Phoenix is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 212.5.

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Clippers +3.5

Clippers vs. Suns over-under: 212 points

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles skirted by the Orlando Magic 106-104 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Reggie Jackson with 0:02 remaining. The Clippers relied on the efforts of shooting guard Luke Kennard, who finished with 23 points and five dimes, and small forward Terance Mann, who had 16 points along with nine rebounds. It marked the third consecutive victory for Los Angeles.

The Clippers have been without leading scorer Paul George for the last two games due to an elbow injury. He is listed as day-to-day, but his status for Monday night's game is doubtful. Los Angeles is already without star forward Kawhi Leonard, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

What you need to know about the Suns

Everything went Phoenix's way against the Boston Celtics this past Friday as they made off with a 111-90 win. Center JaVale McGee looked sharp, posting a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. The Suns had their 18-game winning streak snapped by Golden State on Dec. 3, but they have responded with two consecutive wins.

Phoenix has the fifth-best offense in the NBA this season, averaging 111.4 points per game. The Suns have been excellent on the defensive end as well, allowing the fifth-fewest points in the league (104.4). Shooting guard Devin Booker is sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury, while big man Deandre Ayton is questionable due to an illness.

How to make Suns vs. Clippers picks

