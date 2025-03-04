The Los Angeles Clippers hit the road looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at the Footprint Center. Los Angeles is 32-28 overall and 13-18 on the road, while Phoenix is 28-33 overall and 17-13 at home. The Clippers lost back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Lakers, with the most recent being a 108-102 loss on Sunday. The Suns are also looking to bounce back from a 116-98 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 2. Norman Powell (hamstring) is out for Los Angeles, while Bradley Beal (calf) is questionable for Phoenix.

Tipoff in Phoenix is at 10 p.m. ET. The Clippers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds, and the over/under is 224.5 points.

Suns vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -2.5

Suns vs. Clippers over/under: 224.5 points

Suns vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -145, Phoenix +121

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns have had a disappointing season, but they are still one of the most explosive offensive teams in the NBA. The Suns average 113.8 points and 14.2 3-pointers per game this season. Phoenix is also 3-0 against the Clippers this season.

Veteran Kevin Durant continues to produce at a high-level for the Suns. The 15-time NBA All-Star is averaging a team-high 26.7 points per game this season, to go with 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Devin Booker continues to be one of the top shooters in the NBA and enters this matchup averaging 26.0 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture and currently trail the Golden State Warriors by 0.5 game in the race to avoid the Play-In games. The Clippers hold the No. 7 seed in the West entering this matchup. Los Angeles has also performed well against the number this year, going 31-28-1 ATS thus far.

The Clippers will be without leading scorer Norman Powell, but still have plenty of firepower. Veterans James Harden (21.6 points, 8.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds per game) and Kawhi Leonard (17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game) continue to produce at a high level. Center Ivica Zubac is averaging a double-double at 15.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

