The Los Angeles Clippers face the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their first-round affair on Thursday night, with the 2023 NBA playoff series heading to LA. These two teams split the first two games, with the Suns securing a 123-109 victory on Tuesday. Cameron Payne (back) is questionable for the Suns. Paul George (knee) is sidelined for the series for the Clippers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Clippers odds. The over/under for total points is 226.5.

The model enters the second week of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-37 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $3,000.

Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Clippers vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Clippers spread: Phoenix -2.5

Suns vs. Clippers Over-Under: 226.5 points

Suns vs. Clippers money line: Phoenix -140, Los Angeles +118

PHO: Suns are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games playing on one day of rest

LAC: Clippers are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games following an ATS loss



Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is impactful on both ends of the floor. The 13-time All-Star selection can get a score from all three levels with ease. Durant also handles the double teams he faces very well, constantly finding the open man as a passer. He's averaging 26 points, 7.5 rebounds, and eight assists per game in the series. In the Game 2 win, he finished with 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Devin Booker is another smooth-scoring force for this club. Booker is able to get to his spots on the court and be a consistent offensive threat. The Kentucky product loves to get to the mid-range area but can catch fire from downtown. He leads the team in scoring (32) this series with six assists and 2.5 steals per game. On Tuesday, Booker dropped a team-high 38 points with nine assists and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Kawhi Leonard is playing at a high level both offensively and defensively. Leonard is using his wingspan to consistently get into passing lanes and alter shots. The five-time All-Star has also found his stroke from the perimeter, and he is putting up a team-high 34.5 points with six assists and two steals through two games. On Tuesday, he racked up 31 points, eight boards, and seven dimes.

Guard Russell Westbrook plays with such high energy and intensity every time he touches the floor. Westbrook loves to get downhill and penetrate the lane. The nine-time All-Star owns solid court vision as a facilitator as well, leading the team in assists (6.5) with 18.5 points and eight rebounds per game. In Game 2, Westbrook logged 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 225 combined points.

