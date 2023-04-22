The Phoenix Suns look to grab a commanding 3-1 lead when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Saturday. The Suns (45-37), the fourth seed, earned a 129-124 victory on Thursday. The Clippers (44-38), the fifth seed, have never beaten Phoenix in a playoff series before, losing in six games in the Western Conference Finals in 2021, and losing in seven games in the 2006 West semifinals. The teams split their regular-season meetings this year, each winning twice on their opponent's home court.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Phoenix leads the all-time regular-season series 137-98, and is 10-6 against the Clippers in the postseason. Phoenix is a 6-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Clippers spread: Suns -6

Suns vs. Clippers over/under: 226.5 points

Suns vs. Clippers money line: Suns -250, Clippers +205

PHO: The Suns are 5-1 against the spread in their last six Saturday games

LAC: The Clippers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a straight-up loss

Why the Suns can cover

Shooting guard Devin Booker has been on fire. In the Game 3 win, he dominated, scoring 45 points on 62.1% shooting from the floor, including 42.9% from 3-point range. He also added six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. He narrowly missed a double-double in the Game 2 win, scoring 38 points and dishing out nine assists. In three postseason games, Booker is averaging 36.3 points, five assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Power forward Kevin Durant is also making an impact. In three starts in the playoffs, he is averaging 26.7 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks. He is coming off a 28-point, six-rebound and five-assist game vs. the Clippers on Thursday. In the series opener, he was one rebound away from a triple-double. In that game, he scored 27 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed nine boards.

Why the Clippers can cover

Despite that, Phoenix isn't a lock to cover the Suns vs. Clippers spread. Despite the possibility of small forward Kawhi Leonard missing his second consecutive game due to a right knee sprain, Los Angeles still has plenty of options. Guard Norman Powell poured in 42 points on 65.2% shooting from the field, including 58.3% from 3-point range. He also pulled down five rebounds, blocked one shot and dished out three assists. In two regular-season games against Phoenix this year, Powell averaged 18.5 points, four rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Point guard Russell Westbrook was also a force in Game 3, notching a double-double. He scored 30 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed eight rebounds, while registering one block and recording three steals. He became just the third player in franchise history to have at least 30 points and 10 assists in a playoff game. In three postseason games this year, Westbrook is averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and 1.7 steals. In two regular-season games vs. Phoenix, he averaged 23 points, seven assists and five boards.

How to make Suns vs. Clippers picks

