Game 5 between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns takes place on Tuesday night in the 2023 NBA playoffs. After dropping Game 1, the Suns have found a rhythm and built a 3-1 series lead. On Saturday, the Suns topped the Clippers 112-100. Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (knee) are both out for Los Angeles.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as the 12.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Clippers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 224.

Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Clippers vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Clippers spread: Phoenix -12.5

Suns vs. Clippers over/under: 224 points

Suns vs. Clippers money line: Phoenix -800, Los Angeles +550

LAC: Clippers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games following an ATS loss

PHO: Suns are 6-2 ATS in their last eight Tuesday games

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is a force each time he touches the floor. Durant owns superb court vision as a passer and scores from all three levels with ease. The 13-time All-Star thrives scoring off the dribble. Durant averages 27.8 points, eight rebounds and 6.8 assists per game during the series. Additionally, he shoots 38% from downtown. In Game 4, Durant notched 31 points, 11 boards and six assists.

Forward Torrey Craig provides this group with an athletic defender on the wing. Craig has been a good slasher and hits 3-pointers consistently. The SC Upstate product averages 15.5 points and four rebounds while knocking down 55% of his 3-pointers. He's supplied 15-plus points in three of the four games thus far. In Game 2, Craig had 17 points and went 5-of-8 from three.

Why the Clippers can cover

Guard Russell Westbrook is the No. 1 option for this club with George and Leonard out. With the Clippers hammered by injuries, Westbrook has stepped in every way in the backcourt. The UCLA product loves to drive for a bucket or kick it out to the open man. Westbrook leads the team in assists (7.2) and blocks (1.8) and is averaging 26 points per game. In Game 4, he racked up 37 points, six boards and four assists.

Guard Norman Powell is another three-level scorer. Powell has the athleticism and handles to create his own offense. The UCLA product has a reliable jumper with a knack for drawing contact. He puts up 20.5 points, 3.3 boards and is making 40% of his 3-pointers. In Game 3, Powell exploded for 42 points, five rebounds and went 7-of-12 from three.

How to make Suns vs. Clippers picks

