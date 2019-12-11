Suns vs. Grizzlies: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Current Records: Phoenix 11-12; Memphis 7-16

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.3 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Phoenix Suns' court at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Memphis isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday, winning 110-102. PG Ja Morant was the offensive standout of the contest for the Grizzlies, as he had 26 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Phoenix strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare, taking the matchup 125-109. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Devin Booker, who had 26 points and seven assists, and PF Dario Saric, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 7-16 and Phoenix to 11-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Grizzlies and Phoenix clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Suns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Memphis have won eight out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.