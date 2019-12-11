Suns vs. Grizzlies: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Suns vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Current Records: Phoenix 11-12; Memphis 7-16
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.3 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Phoenix Suns' court at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Memphis isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday, winning 110-102. PG Ja Morant was the offensive standout of the contest for the Grizzlies, as he had 26 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Phoenix strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare, taking the matchup 125-109. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Devin Booker, who had 26 points and seven assists, and PF Dario Saric, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 7-16 and Phoenix to 11-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Grizzlies and Phoenix clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Suns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
Series History
Memphis have won eight out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.
- Nov 02, 2019 - Phoenix 114 vs. Memphis 105
- Mar 30, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 115
- Nov 04, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Memphis 100
- Oct 27, 2018 - Memphis 117 vs. Phoenix 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Phoenix 110 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 29, 2018 - Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Dec 26, 2017 - Phoenix 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Dec 21, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 28, 2017 - Memphis 130 vs. Phoenix 112
- Feb 08, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Phoenix 91
- Jan 30, 2017 - Memphis 115 vs. Phoenix 96
- Mar 21, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Phoenix 109 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 27, 2016 - Phoenix 111 vs. Memphis 106
- Dec 06, 2015 - Memphis 95 vs. Phoenix 93
