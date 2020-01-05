Suns vs. Grizzlies: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Phoenix

Current Records: Memphis 14-22; Phoenix 14-21

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Phoenix and Memphis will really light up the scoreboard.

Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over the New York Knicks last Friday, winning 120-112. The Suns relied on the efforts of SF Kelly Oubre Jr., who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 29 points and five rebounds, and SG Devin Booker, who had 38 points and seven assists. Booker's night made it five games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis made easy work of the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and carried off a 140-114 victory. That looming 26-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Memphis yet.

The Suns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Suns are now 14-21 while the Grizzlies sit at 14-22. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Grizzlies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 116.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.99

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 234

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.