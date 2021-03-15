Who's Playing

Memphis @ Phoenix

Current Records: Memphis 17-18; Phoenix 25-12

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET March 15 at PHX Arena. Memphis will be seeking to avenge the 128-97 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 20th.

The Grizzlies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 128-122 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Memphis' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds, and point guard Ja Morant, who had 22 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Phoenix this past Saturday, but luck did not. They took a hard 122-111 fall against the Indiana Pacers. Phoenix was down 97-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Devin Booker (20 points) was the top scorer for Phoenix.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Phoenix.