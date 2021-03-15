Who's Playing
Memphis @ Phoenix
Current Records: Memphis 17-18; Phoenix 25-12
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET March 15 at PHX Arena. Memphis will be seeking to avenge the 128-97 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 20th.
The Grizzlies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 128-122 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Memphis' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds, and point guard Ja Morant, who had 22 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Phoenix this past Saturday, but luck did not. They took a hard 122-111 fall against the Indiana Pacers. Phoenix was down 97-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Devin Booker (20 points) was the top scorer for Phoenix.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Phoenix.
- Feb 20, 2021 - Phoenix 128 vs. Memphis 97
- Jan 18, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 26, 2020 - Memphis 114 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 05, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 11, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Phoenix 108
- Nov 02, 2019 - Phoenix 114 vs. Memphis 105
- Mar 30, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 115
- Nov 04, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Memphis 100
- Oct 27, 2018 - Memphis 117 vs. Phoenix 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Phoenix 110 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 29, 2018 - Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Dec 26, 2017 - Phoenix 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Dec 21, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 28, 2017 - Memphis 130 vs. Phoenix 112
- Feb 08, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Phoenix 91
- Jan 30, 2017 - Memphis 115 vs. Phoenix 96
- Mar 21, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Phoenix 109 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 27, 2016 - Phoenix 111 vs. Memphis 106
- Dec 06, 2015 - Memphis 95 vs. Phoenix 93